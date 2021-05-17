IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

IBIBF traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.63. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

