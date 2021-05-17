Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys Shares of 28,700 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.93. 2,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.