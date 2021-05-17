Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $5.53 Million in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERX. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 181,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 648.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 95,388 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA ERX traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,786. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

