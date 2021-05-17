Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 30,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.47. 60,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,219. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

