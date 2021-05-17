Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 177,203 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

PPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,148. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 in the last 90 days.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

