Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $8,470.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00447165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00226703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.19 or 0.01328375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.