Ieq Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $368.08 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $245.98 and a one year high of $392.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.28 and its 200-day moving average is $354.51.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

