Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of GlycoMimetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.46.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

