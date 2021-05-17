Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE EOG opened at $82.60 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.