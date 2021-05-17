IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,189 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN opened at $173.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $174.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

