IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

