IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.