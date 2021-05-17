IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

