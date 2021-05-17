IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 77 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.56.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE opened at $319.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.34 and its 200 day moving average is $306.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

