IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $205.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.