IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 184.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

OC stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

