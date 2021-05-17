IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 2,967 iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $52.03 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

