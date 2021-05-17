IFP Advisors Inc Sells 36,552 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

