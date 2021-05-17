IFP Advisors Inc Sells 620 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,512 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABG opened at $209.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $222.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

