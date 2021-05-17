IG Gold (IGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $141,750.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and $141,750.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.31 or 0.00463790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00087567 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

