iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILIAF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of ILIAF remained flat at $$187.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. iliad has a 1-year low of $181.50 and a 1-year high of $191.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

