Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.28.

Shares of IMO opened at C$38.91 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

