IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.93.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

