IMV (TSE:IMV) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get IMV alerts:

TSE IMV opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$190.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. IMV has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.