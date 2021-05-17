Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of BK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.91. 63,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,465. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

