Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 271 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 126,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. The stock has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

