Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 900 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. 662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

