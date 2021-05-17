Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INGXF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

