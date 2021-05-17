Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £155.48 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £155.48 ($203.14).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

On Monday, March 15th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £154.56 ($201.93).

Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,096.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £762.26 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. EMIS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

