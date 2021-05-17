Insider Buying: System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider Rupert Howell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

Shares of SYS1 opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.44. System1 Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of £29.52 million and a P/E ratio of -29.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 210.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.29.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

