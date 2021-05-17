Insider Selling: Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Sells 96,800 Shares of Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$194,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 520,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,602.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$67,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 1,400 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$2,814.00.

CVE CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXB shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.