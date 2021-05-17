Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $1,702,038.80 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Chubb stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Chubb by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
