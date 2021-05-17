Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $1,702,038.80 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Chubb by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.