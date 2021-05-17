Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells 5,417 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $49.80. 589,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,985. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

