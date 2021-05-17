Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Lota S. Zoth sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $13,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,429.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

