Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $227,631.70 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Radian Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

