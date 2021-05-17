Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,503 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,213 shares in the company, valued at $465,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.10. 20,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $90.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 156.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

