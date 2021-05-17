Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $210,447.12 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12.

NYSE:SMG opened at $229.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

