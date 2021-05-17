Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.830-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. Insperity has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

