Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $113.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

