Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,247 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $23.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

