Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $232.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

