Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 316,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,227,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

