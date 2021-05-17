Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.35 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

