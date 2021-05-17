Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6,463.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $15,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

