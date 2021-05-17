Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.65. 7,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,793. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

