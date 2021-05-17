Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $130.14 and a 1 year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.