Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.14. 58,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,346. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

