Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

