Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

MCHI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. 85,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,856. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

