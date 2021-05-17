Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,764 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 10.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Citigroup by 18.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.60. 228,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,575,271. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

